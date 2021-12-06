Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$106.00 at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

