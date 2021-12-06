Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

