Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.84 on Monday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

