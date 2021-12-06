TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.