Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at about $2,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

