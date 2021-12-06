TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

