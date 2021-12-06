Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.