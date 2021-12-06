Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is United Bank’s 10th Largest Position

United Bank decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 0.5% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 119,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,503. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

