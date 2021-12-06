Truist Securities Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $125.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH opened at $143.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.