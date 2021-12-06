Truist Securities Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $78.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.03.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,575 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

