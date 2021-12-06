Truist Securities Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $59.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

UDR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.48. 18,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.41, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

