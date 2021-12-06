TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report sales of $591.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $594.36 million and the lowest is $589.20 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.