Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$7.00 Price Target

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a C$7.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.06.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.24. 6,250,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.60 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.