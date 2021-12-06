Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred Hand purchased 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

