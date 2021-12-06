Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 598,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after buying an additional 508,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.