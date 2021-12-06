Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 8.5%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,228,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

