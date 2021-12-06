UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,125 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,187.91 ($28.59).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,646.60 ($21.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,680.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,499.60. The company has a market capitalization of £127.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

