UBS Group Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $290.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.68.

NYSE VEEV opened at $249.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.56. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock worth $5,817,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

