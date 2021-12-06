UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $59.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 1789009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.
In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.
About UDR (NYSE:UDR)
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
