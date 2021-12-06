Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $516.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $492.00 to $516.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

