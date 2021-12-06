Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.96.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average of $363.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

