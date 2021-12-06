Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.10

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.10 and last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 94020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.04.

UNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.14.

The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.37.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

