Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.59 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00015059 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00569481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

