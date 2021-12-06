Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.