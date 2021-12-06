United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $41.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.