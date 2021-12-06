United Bank Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

United Bank lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $178.52. 88,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,242. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $139.49 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.