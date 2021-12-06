United Bank Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 240,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

