United Bank Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Bank lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.3% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 146,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.21. 22,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $146.48 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

