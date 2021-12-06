United Bank Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.53. 201,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,377,608. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

