United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $211.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.97. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.