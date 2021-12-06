UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $449.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

