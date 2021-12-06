UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Amundi bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $449.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

