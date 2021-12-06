Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $29.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.