UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.82 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $5.82 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.02 or 0.08471536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.90 or 1.00486586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

