Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

