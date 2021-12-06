USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 575,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,647 shares of company stock worth $364,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA opened at $100.44 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $74.85 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

