Utrust 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.47 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $131.38 million and $14.47 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00217502 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

