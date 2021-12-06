Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 44,355 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,033.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,355 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

