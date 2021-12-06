Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,943 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

