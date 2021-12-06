Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

