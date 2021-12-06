Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.