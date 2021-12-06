Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.2% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,386. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

