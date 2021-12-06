Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of BOCT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.