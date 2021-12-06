VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.38% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,805,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,742. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

