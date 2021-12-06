VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 268,402 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $20.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

