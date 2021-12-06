Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 416,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

