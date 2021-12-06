Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

