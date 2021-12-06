Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Position Raised by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 273,962 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,551,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,863. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.