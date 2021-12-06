Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. 367,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,539,626. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50.

