Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Cut by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50.

